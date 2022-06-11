Watch out Samsung! New Android phone launches next month and there’s Nothing quite like it





July is going to be an exciting month for Android fans with an all-new phone launching from the team at Nothing. This fledgeling tech brand is hoping to take on rivals such as Samsung, Google and Xiaomi with a device that will look and feel very different from anything that’s come before it.

The grand unveiling of the phone (1) will take place on July 12 at 4pm and it’s definitely one to watch out for as it could have quite an impact on the market. Carl Pei is the man behind Nothing with the tech entrepreneur already proving his credentials by being one of the co-founders of the hugely popular OnePlus brand. Pei left that Chinese firm back in 2020 and is now hoping to recreate similar success with Nothing. “When we started Nothing we wanted to bring back the excitement we once felt for the tech industry,” said Pei. “Joining forces with leading telcos and retailers, we look forward to shaking up the smartphone market together. We can’t wait to reveal phone (1) to the world later this summer.” Little is known about the actual hardware but we have been treated to an early glimpse of the firm’s version of Android which looks pretty unique.

This software gets striking black wallpapers and a digital-style font. Along with the new look, Nothing OS also features something called Max Icons and Max Folders which is a new experience for Android. This allows users to hold and press to enlarge app folders or individual apps, so the things you use the most are more visible There are also bespoke Clock and Weather widgets plus the option to customise the home screen with Nothing wallpapers and the associated colour palette.

Although Nothing has now announced its launch date, there’s no word on a full release date or pricing just yet but those signing up for the phone (1) should expect plenty of incentives with O2 saying it will be stocking the device with those signing up getting options such as free Disney+. Of course, Nothing isn’t the new firm trying to shake up the market with Chinese brand Realme recently announcing its new NEO GT 3. This phone is unique as it comes with a 150W charger in the box which can refill things from flat to 50 percent in just 5 minutes – that’s the fastest charging ever in a smartphone. Other features include a triple-lens camera, striking racing stripe design and 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. Full details about the Realme NEO GT 3 can be found here.