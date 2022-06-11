What Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told Frenkie de Jong to spark dramatic transfer U-turn





Erik ten Hag is said to have told Frenkie de Jong that he is ‘planning to bring the good times back’ to Manchester United after promising his former player an integral role at Old Trafford, according to reports. The new Red Devils boss is looking to entice the midfielder into a summer switch from Barcelona and as of now, the signs are beginning to look very promising.

Initially, De Jong has made it crystal clear that his desire was to remain in Catalonia next season and beyond, despite United’s interest. Yet with Ten Hag refusing to lie down, there is growing optimism that a deal is very much on the cards. According to the Sunday Mirror, it’s Ten Hag’s personal talks with De Jong that have swung the balance. The 52-year-old tactician reportedly reminded De Jong of the good times the two shared together at Ajax, where the maestro played arguably the best football of his career. READ MORE: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ‘interested’ in surprise left-field Brighton transfer

It’s claimed De Jong has been advised to keep quiet on the move while away on international duty. After Holland’s Nations League clash with Wales next week in Rotterdam, he will then go on holiday before deciding his future. United are believed to have seen an opening offer in the region of £60m rejected by Barcelona. Yet that will not deter them from going back to the table with an improved bid.

Talks remain ongoing with Barcelona and there is still confidence they will be able to strike an agreement – even if the deal is by no means straightforward. The Red Devils are not willing to move on to other targets at this stage, as De Jong is a name that has been unanimously approved by the United board. United have made a slow start to summer transfer business though in comparison to their fellow Premier League rivals. Tottenham have already wrapped up two signings in the form of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster while Manchester City have already landed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool are now also on the verge of starting their window with a bang with a deal now close for United target Darwin Nunez.