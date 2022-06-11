Where is Emmerdale’s Katie Sugden star now? Inside Sammy Winward’s life after ITV soap

Emmerdale has seen some dramatic deaths over the years and after 14 years in the fictional village, it was Katie Sugden’s (played by Sammy Winward) turn to bid farewell. But what happened to the ITV star following her shocking exit from the soap? Here’s everything Express.co.uk knows about Sammy Winward’s whereabouts now.
Back in 2015, Katie was furious with her brother-in-law Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) after discovering he was having an affair with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) who was due to marry Chrissie White (Louise Marwood).
Katie couldn’t let it go so confronted Robert at Wylie’s Farm but it didn’t go as planned.
As they were having it out, the floor beneath them gave in and Katie plunged to her death.
Robert told Aaron to help him cover up the accident but her husband Andy Sugden (Kelvin Fletcher) later found her dead on the concrete floor.
Where is Emmerdale’s Katie Sugden star now?
After her exit from Emmerdale as Katie Sugden, actress Sammy Winward has had a few television roles.
Shortly after leaving the soap, Winward portrayed Lucy Murdoch in the crime drama Prey on ITV.
A couple of years later in 2017, she took on the part of Siobhan Murphy in the crime thriller Fearless.
Going by her IMDb page, she also has an uncredited role in the crime film Lies We Tell and a short called Lead Belly.
The 36-year-old was previously married to ex-footballer David Dunn who she shares daughter Mia with.
The couple were together for three years overall before deciding to part ways after just one year of marriage.
Winward and Mia, who was 16 at the time, appeared on Loose Women together last year, talking about how she wanted to follow in her mum’s footsteps.
She discussed on the ITV talk show what it was like to be a young mum.
She said: “I always thought, ‘Oh my god I’m only going to be 36/37 when she is 18’, and I’m nearly there now and it’s just crazy because we just feel like best mates really.
“Obviously, there is the mother and daughter relationship but we’re more like best mates.”
