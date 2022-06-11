Where is Emmerdale’s Katie Sugden star now? Inside Sammy Winward’s life after ITV soap

Emmerdale has seen some dramatic deaths over the years and after 14 years in the fictional village, it was Katie Sugden’s (played by Sammy Winward) turn to bid farewell. But what happened to the ITV star following her shocking exit from the soap? Here’s everything Express.co.uk knows about Sammy Winward’s whereabouts now.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Emmerdale.

Back in 2015, Katie was furious with her brother-in-law Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) after discovering he was having an affair with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) who was due to marry Chrissie White (Louise Marwood).

Katie couldn’t let it go so confronted Robert at Wylie’s Farm but it didn’t go as planned.

As they were having it out, the floor beneath them gave in and Katie plunged to her death.

Robert told Aaron to help him cover up the accident but her husband Andy Sugden (Kelvin Fletcher) later found her dead on the concrete floor.

READ MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen lands new project