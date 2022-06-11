Where is Surviving Summer filmed?

Speaking on CBS Los Angeles, the TikTok star and actress said: “I miss it. There isn’t a day when I don’t text my mum and say, ‘I miss Australia so much. I want to go back.’”

Katz also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram with her co-stars including one which she simply captioned: Shorehaven crew”.

This isn’t Katz’s first role with the actress previously starring in Raven’s Home and Bunk’d.

Reflecting on the role of Summer compared to her other work, Katz said: “I think the character I played previous to this was Tess on Raven’s Home.

“I think they’re a little bit similar but I think [Summer’s] more mature and more layered. She always has an internal battle and there’s some struggle going on constantly.

“She’s got a weird relationship with her mum, a really problematic relationship there and internal stuff.”

Surviving Summer is streaming on Netflix now