18 Celebs Who Dished On How And When They First Had Sex

8.

Dwayne Johnson was 14 when he lost his virginity in a park to a high school senior. However, he ended up being caught by the cops. As he told Elle in 2017: “All of a sudden, a big spotlight came on us. Bang. You hear the cop roll down the window and say, “Ma’am, are you okay? Will you come to the car?” She gets dressed, comes to the car. They say, “Are you being attacked?” She says, “No, that’s my boyfriend.” It was a complete nightmare.”