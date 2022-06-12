21 Actors Who Made BANK On A Single Film

Imagine getting $100 mil for one role… Wow.
Great actors can find success in almost any role with dedication, a genuine love for their character, and a… Ah, who am I kidding? Some actors are such stars that they BREAK THE BANK just on their name alone!
Here’s a list of actors that cashed out for a single flick:
1.
Will Smith made at least $100M for Men in Black III
2.
Cameron Diaz made a reported $42M for Bad Teacher
3.
Sandra Bullock made a reported $70M for Gravity
4.
Leonardo DiCaprio made a reported $50M for Inception
5.
Harrison Ford made a reported $65M for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
6.
Adam Sandler made a reported $62.5M for The Ridiculous Six
7.
Tom Hanks reportedly made an estimated $60M for Forrest Gump
8.
Scarlett Johansson made a reported $17.5M for Ghost in the Shell
9.
Johnny Depp made a reported $68M for Alice in Wonderland
10.
Robert Downey Jr. made a reported $75M for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War
11.
Tom Cruise made a reported $100M for War of the Worlds
12.
Jack Nicholson made a reported $60M for Batman (1989)
13.
Melissa McCarthy made a reported $14M for Ghostbusters
14.
Matt Damon made a reported $25M for The Martian
15.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a reported $25M for San Andreas
16.
Jennifer Lawrence made a reported $20M for Passengers
17.
Denzel Washington made a reported $40M for The Little Things
18.
Angelina Jolie reportedly made anywhere from $20M to $35.5M for Marvel’s Eternals
19.
Mark Wahlberg made a reported $17M for Transformers: Age of Extinction
20.
Emily Blunt reportedly made an estimated $13M for A Quiet Place Part II
21.
Bruce Willis made a reported $114M for The Sixth Sense
Which payday surprised you the most? In your opinion, who is the most priceless actor in Hollywood? Comment below!
