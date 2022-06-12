21 Actors Who Made BANK On A Single Film



Imagine getting paid $70M for a role AND getting nominated for an Academy Award. Bullock didn’t have to when she starred as Dr. Ryan Stone in Gravity.

Gravity pulled $723.3M globally, which helped Bullock’s deal of receiving 15% of box-office revenue, making her one of the highest-earning female leads ever. Well-earned for such a demanding role that left her character floating in space.