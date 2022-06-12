25 Hilarious Pop Culture Moments That Live Rent-Free In My Head Because They’re That Funny

Nothing (I repeat: NOTHING) will ever top Awkwafina’s comedy bits in Crazy Rich Asians.
1.
In The Princess Diaries (2001), when Joe taught Mia how to dance like a princess and she was utterly confused. Queen Clarisse was first in awe of Mia’s progress, but then had the best “WTF?” reaction when Mia questioned the dance’s name.
2.
In Monster-in-Law (2005), when Viola shoved Ruby out the way when she was hatching her diabolical plan to give Charlie an allergic reaction.
3.
In Fire Island (2022), when Noah, Keegan, and Max accurately predicted that Howie did a puzzle with his huge Fire Island crush instead of have sex with him.
4.
On Saturday Night Live (2021), when Maya Rudolph played Beyoncé in a Hot Ones sketch where she “sweated” like a pig, and did all sorts of out-of-character things you’d NEVER see Beyoncé do.
5.
On Parks and Recreation (2009–2015), when Leslie reunited her mom with an old fling on Valentine’s Day, and compared their reunion to Jennifer Aniston’s love life.
6.
On The Graham Norton Show (2007–present), when the Ocean’s 8 cast was on promoting their movie and Rihanna insulted Helena Bonham Carter’s fashion sense in the process.
7.
On The Golden Girls (1985–1992), when Dorothy was completely dumbfounded by Blanche and Rose’s late-night activities.
8.
In Mamma Mia! (2008), when Tanya didn’t comprehend Donna’s dilemma when Sophie’s dad arrived in Greece unexpectedly.
9.
On Abbott Elementary (2021–present), when Barbara had a difficult time learning the new technology program and dismissed Janine’s help, even though she couldn’t help her own students.
10.
On Saturday Night Live (2022), when Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant created the most hilarious Weekend Update sketch of all time: Trend Forecasters. Their dramatic performance was funny as hell, especially when they broke character.
11.
On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996), when Will couldn’t deal with his mom and his fiancée’s dad having sex, and overreacted in the most laugh-out-loud way possible.
12.
In Crazy Rich Asians (2018), when Nick asked Peik Lin if she wanted to come to his lavish party, and gave him the most Peik response.
13.
In Moonstruck (1987), when Loretta’s fiancée unexpectedly came home from Italy the same night she had sex with his brother. The next morning her mother refused to be apart of the messy situation, and gave one of the most hilarious reactions of all-time.
14.
On Living Single (1993–1998), when Maxine brilliantly compared men to Al Pacino’s deceiving character in The Godfather, which Khadijah whole-heartedly agreed with.
15.
On Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020), when Johnny thought Ted’s mom hit on him, and referred to her “advances” as a “whisper of desire.”
16.
In 2019, when Keke Palmer did Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector test and wasn’t afraid to admit that she had no idea who Dick Cheney was.
17.
On The Good Place (2016–2020), when Derek could NOT stop saying Jason’s name, no matter how hard he tried.
18.
In Horrible Bosses (2011), when Dale was on a stakeout and got distracted when he sang “That’s Not My Name” in the most high-pitched voice.
19.
In Carol (2015), whenever Carol interacted with a man and gave him the most passionate death-stares in the world.
20.
On Friends (1994–2004), when Rachel’s sister, Amy, insulted the importance of Ross’ Ph.D. compared with doctors who have a medical degree, and Rachel couldn’t help but agree with her.
21.
On Saturday Night Live (2014), when Leslie Jones rapped the funniest verse about bowls in the “Back Home Ballers” musical number.
22.
On PEN15 (2019–2021), when Maya and Anna asked an ouija board who was in the room with them, and why they were there.
23.
On The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021–present), when Lila gave Kimberly “sound” advice for Nico’s birthday present.
24.
In 2016, when Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda did a Ted Conference interview, and Lily caught Jane off-guard by jabbing her knee to make it fly in the air.
25.
And in Dick (1999), when Betsy and Arlene revealed they were Deep Throat on the day President Nixon resigned in disgrace.
