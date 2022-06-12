‘Adding to their distress’ Dog warning over signs pet could be likely to attack





Canines communicate all the time with their bodies and are able to show when they are stressed or uncomfortable. Animal behaviourist Zita Polgar, at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, has shared eight body language signals that show your dog is feeling stressed and uncomfortable. Speaking to the Daily Mirror Zita said: “Often what we perceive as friendly, playful gestures, can in fact come from nerves or fear.

“By trying to interact and play with them at these points, we could actually be adding to their distress. “Eventually, this could lead to aggression. “If these subtle signs are not noticed and the perceived threat remains, the dog may progress to growling, snapping or even biting. “But most dogs will react in at least one of the above ways first. READ MORE: Smart meter CHAOS as Britons billed for usage outside of their homes

Animal behaviourist Ms Polgar claimed it was also important to pay attention to what may be causing the dog’s problems and to remove those problems if they can. The animal behaviourist said if your dog is displaying signals it is stressed with a stranger who is trying to pet them, then ask them to stop. She added if a dog turns its eyes away from you, so you can see the whites of their eyes, that is often a sign they are uncomfortable. The animal behaviourist went further to say a dog may not turn their whole head, but turning the eyes away is usually a clear signal they want to escape a stressful situation. Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the animal behaviouralist added that dogs will also bend their ears right back and slink away, keeping their body close to the ground. This shows that a dog is not happy and needs some space.