AWS and HKSTP partner to accelerate innovation in Hong Kong

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) have entered into a strategic collaboration aiming to foster a innovation and technology ecosystem growth in Hong Kong.

The partnership sees the launch of a series of programs to drive the transformation of IT companies, start-ups and researchers throughout their entire growth cycle. AWS and HKSTP have outlined four key pillars that frame these programs – Research & Development; Technology Simulation; Co-incubation and Talent and Culture Cultivation.

“AWS is always committed to support the digital transformation of enterprises of all scales in Hong Kong,” said Robert Wang, managing director of Hong Kong and Taiwan at AWS.

“Since 2014, AWS and HKSTP have been working together on a number of cloud programs and trainings. We are pleased to deepen our relationship with HKSTP and jointly address the various challenges the city faces in terms of talent, innovation, and technology commercialisation.”

Under the first pillar of Research and Development, HKSTP will join the AWS Open Data Sponsorship Program which extends open data access through the STP Platform to support local research teams, including those from universities and research laboratories.

Utilising AWS cloud services, the program allows researchers worldwide to “share and analyse” datasets derived from latest studies on issues such as global pandemics and cancer. The collaboration also aims to improve efficiency and cost savings of research and data processing for researchers at HKSTP partner companies.

Meanwhile, the pillar of Technology Simulation seeks to enable developers to conduct tests and simulations at lower costs. AWS and HKSTP will also form a ‘train-the-trainer’ program using AWS RoboMaker, allowing developers to simulate applications under virtual 3D environments and test robotics solutions built with different coding languages, all with reduced costs and higher efficiency. Programs to support simulation of other emerging technologies are set to follow.

At the same time, the co-incubation pillar targets software-as-a-service (SaaS) start-ups with a six-month acceleration program that provides training, technical and business consultation to help them “unlock the potential of SaaS business model, enhance their SaaS products, and ultimately drive business growth and success”.

Lastly, to nurture homegrown IT talents, AWS will utilise its global training and education resources to equip students and practitioners.

As a start, AWS and HKSTP will provide technical training in biotechnology and AI for InnoHK clusters, enterprises and start-ups. Based on the needs of the participating organisation, AWS will also provide tailor-made capacity-building packages including talent training and Amazon-based innovation culture workshops.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, reflected on the long-standing alliance with AWS in pursuing “high potential tech ventures to innovate, succeed and grow faster”, and observed a growing demand for cloud computing knowledge and innovation technologies from Hong Kong businesses.

“This partnership combines the scale and technology expertise of AWS as well as HKSTP’s R&D, incubation and commercialisation capabilities accumulated over the past 20 years, to accelerate the development of Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem while firmly establishing the city’s status as a global innovation hub,” he noted.