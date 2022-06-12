Categories
AWS and HKSTP partner to accelerate innovation in Hong Kong


Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) have entered into a strategic collaboration aiming to foster a innovation and technology ecosystem growth in Hong Kong.

The partnership sees the launch of a series of programs to drive the transformation of IT companies, start-ups and researchers throughout their entire growth cycle. AWS and HKSTP have outlined four key pillars that frame these programs – Research & Development; Technology Simulation; Co-incubation and Talent and Culture Cultivation.

“AWS is always committed to support the digital transformation of enterprises of all scales in Hong Kong,” said Robert Wang, managing director of Hong Kong and Taiwan at AWS. 

“Since 2014, AWS and HKSTP have been working together on a number of cloud programs and trainings. We are pleased to deepen our relationship with HKSTP and jointly address the various challenges the city faces in terms of talent, innovation, and technology commercialisation.”

Under the first pillar of Research and Development, HKSTP will join the AWS Open Data Sponsorship Program which extends open data access through the STP Platform to support local research teams, including those from universities and research laboratories.





