Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates – Leclerc in Red Bull fight, Hamilton well behind

Charles Leclerc managed to pip Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen to pole position with a scintillating lap at the end of yesterday’s qualifying session.

The Ferrari man will line up at the front of the grid once again after claiming his fourth successive pole, although he has not won any of the last three races.

He will be closely followed off the line by Perez, who usually performs well in Baku, with Verstappen just behind the Mexican driver in third place.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton managed to qualify in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

