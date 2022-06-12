British Touring Car Championship returns to Oulton Park in Cheshire – where to watch

The next event of the famous British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) will return to Oulton Park in Cheshire today with thousands of fans in attendance. The race is considered one of the most popular in the entire season and promises action-packed drama.

The Oulton Park track has 12 corners and is 2.23 miles long.

Having been the first event after the BTCC’s annual summer break in 2021, Oulton Park returns to its usual mid-June slot, with the Cheshire venue hosting Rounds 10, 11 and 12 in 2022.

The event is expected to bring over 40,000 spectators including families who will enjoy the “campsite” atmosphere.

The picturesque track was built over 60 years ago and placed amid the gorgeous Cheshire landscape.

Hill has recently seen victory at the opening round at Donington Park followed by a further three podium finishes.

He currently occupies fifth place in the Drivers’ Championship standings, with 103 points.

Heading to Oulton Park, Hill will look forward to getting back behind the wheel of his WSR-run BMW 330e M Sport.

He said: “Oulton Park is always a highlight of the season and one of my personal favourites.

“The WSR-BMWs have had strong results here before so I’m feeling very confident we can have a successful weekend and score plenty of points for ROKiT MB Motorsport.

“Last weekend I had the chance to race a BMW Touring Car of a very different kind – a 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL – racing at Dijon in France which was incredible – but now I’m looking forward to getting back in my BMW 330e for round four of the BTCC.”

Mark Blundell, Sporting Director of ROKiT MB Motorsport, added: “We all love the trip to Oulton Park, one of the prettiest race circuits in the world.

“Jake and the team have a good track record here so we head to the circuit with high hopes.

“We had two trips to the podium from three races, last time out at Thruxton, and that was on a circuit not best suited to our car.

“Jake is in superb form and we’re all very excited to see what we can do this weekend.”