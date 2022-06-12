Britney Spears’ estranged mother breaks silence on wedding despite not being invited

Instead, the superstar invited a number of her A-list pals to the wedding ceremony which included stars like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

The singer’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, was also not invited to the lavish ceremony, following their fallout over Jamie’s involvement in Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney has been sharing a number of photos of her big day on social media over the weekend.

Lynne’s congratulatory comment comes after the mother and daughter relationship was strained, following the singer’s nearly-14-year-long conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021.