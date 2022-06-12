Community Calendar

Cadillac

• What: Meet the Author

• Info: Meet Deborah Chrystal as she presents her newest book “Walk on the Wild Side.”

• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell St.

• What: Zion Lutheran Church Summer Concerts: The Joyful Sounds Quartet”

• Info: Our Summer Concert series includes different styles and varieties of Christian music from traditional gospel to blues and rock.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cadillac

• What: Kids Workshop — Make a free family tree

• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization is having a kids workshop, so they can make a family tree. They only need to bring parents/grandparents or a relative. For those in second to sixth grade.

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.

Harrietta

• What: Community Lunch

• Info: Come enjoy a meal with neighbors at no cost to you

• Time: Noon

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Cadillac

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

Cadillac

Thursday, July 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac High School 35 Year Class Reunion

Info: Hey Classmates of CHS 1987! We are planning our 35th class reunion! So please mark your calendar and save the date. We will be at The Truck Stop on 13th street. Great outdoor area there. We look forward to seeing you.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: The Truck Stop, 902 W 13th St