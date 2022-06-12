Coronation Street theory: Gary Windass’ exit sealed in Kelly murder twist

Kelly (played by Millie Gibson) has had a traumatic couple of years, from the part she played in Seb Franklin’s (Harry Visinoni) death, to the loss of her father and then her mother, and now her former stepfather Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo). However, the truth surrounding her father’s murder has been kept from the troubled Coronation Street youngster. Actress Millie has explained when Kelly learns it was Gary who killed her dad, she might be capable of killing him.

At the British Soap Awards, the actress talked about the possibility of the truth coming out.

When asked how Kelly might react, the soap star replied: “I think we would like to know that one.

“I think she might be sneaky about it and have a moment to herself of destruction and the horror that he didn’t let me say goodbye to my mum, and he let her take the fall so I think it would kick off.”

She also admitted Kelly’s violent side could come out though

READ MORE: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk details new project away from BBC series