Country music superstar Toby Keith announces he’s been fighting stomach cancer

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, Keith said he was diagnosed with cancer last fall.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” the statement says. “I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

According to his official website, Keith is due to play the Ribfest in Illinois on June 17.

He released his latest album — “Peso in my Pocket” — last year after taking time out from touring due to the Covid pandemic, the site says.