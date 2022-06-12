Cyberpunk Edgerunners reveal Cyberpunk 2077 as a Netflix anime series

Netflix Geeked Week revealed the first snippets of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Netflix animated series – Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is headed to Netflix this September 2022, exploring more the deep and rich lore of R. Talsorian Games’ Cyberpunk series.

Many gamers know about the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, but not everyone who has played and enjoyed the game knows that CD Projekt Red’s game only adapted the Cyberpunk world from an already existing IP of tabletop games. That IP actually has very deep and very rich lore that players can explore, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners is set to drive that point home to viewers.

During Netflix Geeked Week, we got the first look at this new animated series brought to us by Studio Trigger and Netflix. Cyberpunk Edgerunners’ 10 episodes will tell a standalone story separate from the game and will follow a street kid named David – a boy trying to survive in the futuristic Night City. To stay alive, he chooses to become an edgerunner – a mercenary outlaw not to be confused with netrunners. Edgerunners run solo and skirt the edge of what is legal in Night City – taking on all of the riskiest and most dangerous missions in the world.

The initial trailer shows us a version of Night City that we didn’t get to see in the game. The various snippets showcase a very action-packed and adrenaline-inducing world. Night City’s chaos can be fully explored and showcased in this show as an animated series – something that the game fell short on in a lot of aspects.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is a ten-part series that will premiere on Netflix this September 2022.