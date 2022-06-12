DEAL OF THE DAY: Shorefield Holidays slashes 22 percent off UK short breaks for 2022

The UK has many beautiful, scenic sights and summer is the perfect time to explore the nation with a staycation. Plan your next family or friends trip with the latest sale from Shorefield Holidays.
With locations across Dorset, Hampshire and more, Shorefields Holidays is the leading holiday accommodation provider for holidays across the UK’s stunning south coast.
Available now, Shorefields Holidays is running a special offer where guests can save 22 percent off short breaks for all of 2022.
But be quick – the deal is only available to book until July 10, 2022.
Find luxurious houses with hot tubs or comfy caravans in picturesque locations and book this deal.
This deal reduces booking prices to the way they were in 2019 so guests can now get holidays for less.
With this offer, guests can enjoy four nights in a Superior Hot Tub Lodge at Shorefield Country Park from £865 up.
They can also book a four-night stay in a Statement two-bed caravan at Forest Edge Holiday Park from £360, which is £22.50 per person per night.
If you’re looking to travel during June or July, there’s also plenty of local events to enjoy like the Dorset Volksfest (8-10 July) and the Lymington Seafood Festival (15-17 July).
