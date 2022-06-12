Deborah James vows to ‘live whilst dying’ as she posts pics 5 years apart

Deborah James has vowed to keep on “living whilst dying” before sharing comparison photos of her time at her “favourite place” five years apart.

‘Bo welbabe’ Deborah, 40, is sadly dying of bowel cancer after announcing back in May that her body “isn’t playing ball” anymore and being moved into end-of-life care.

Since then, she’s been living to the fullest – raising money for Cancer Research UK, coming out with her own clothing line with In The Style and even throwing her brother an engagement party.

Now, the star has shared photos of herself and husband Sebastian attending Glyndebourne opera house, where the pair got glammed up for a gorgeous evening watching La bohème at the venue in East Sussex on Saturday 11 June.







Sharing a video of the area, Deborah first explained: “For those of you who have followed me for a while, you’ll know the British season is my favourite time of the year! So I’ve been trying to see a few of my favourites one last time! #opera”.

She then posted then-and-now side-by-side photos of herself attending the opera at the same venue five years prior with a present-day snap.

“I was actually here 5 years ago to the week last time. At that point I was 7 months into my diagnosis, and once again just trying to make the most of not knowing what lay head,” she wrote over the images.







A second then-and-now post showed her posing with her husband, which she said “still looks dapper in his black tie!”

Sharing several further photos on her Instagram feed for her 947,000 followers to see, she went on to share her shock at how quickly time has gone by since her last visit to the venue.

“I can’t believe I was last here 5 years ago this week – scared, newly diagnosed, just trying to do the same as I’m doing now – taking things one day at a time!!” she explained.







Despite appearing to be smiling in the images, Deborah said she was “knackered” as it takes her longer to get ready for an event than the time she actually spends there.

She said: “I’ve worked out it takes me longer to get ready and organised to go than the time I actually last anywhere!!

“Getting dressed is tiring, getting meds organised is tiring, the extra moving, the travel, the wondering what mood your stomach is in – its all real!







“But then the feeling of making it to something you didn’t think possible, having put make up on, donning new shoes (that finally arrived in the right size for massively swollen feet!), with the sunshine smiling – well then it’s all worth it!”

“It’s a kind of cheeky “still living whilst dying” two fingers up to it all!!” she added.

