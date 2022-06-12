‘Deeply upset’ William ‘feels let down’ by Harry – Dukes had ‘no private time’ at Jubilee

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, reportedly spent no private time with the Duke of Sussex, 37, when he returned to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend. They were both in attendance at the televised Service for Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.
The Cambridges, according to reports, were invited to Lilibet Diana’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, June 4, but were at a Jubilee appearance in Cardiff.
They did, however, wish happy birthday on Twitter.
The @KensingtonRoyal page wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!”
Harry and Meghan reportedly left the UK before the Jubilee celebration – their first joint outing at a major Royal event in two years – concluded.
They stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and have now settled in Montecito, California.
The Sussexes made a series of explosive allegations about the Firm in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
The high-profile interview sent shockwaves across the Atlantic, and led to a statement from Buckingham Palace, which said issues within the Royal Family will be addressed “privately”.
Harry returned to the UK alone in June 2021 to unveil a statue of Princess Diana with William in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden to mark what would have been the Princess of Wales’s 60th birthday.
Various sources have indicated William and Harry have been on talking terms since.
However a friend of William spoke about the rift with The Sunday Times.
They said: “He’s still deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he’s moved on.”
Kensington Palace declined to comment.
On Saturday, a report emerged in The Sun newspaper claiming Harry and Meghan had a brief and “formal” meeting with the Queen, 96, on their return to Britain.
It suggested the Sussexes spent 15 minutes with the monarch.
A source told the paper: “It was a quick in and out job. It was all quite formal.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the reported meeting.
