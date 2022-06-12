Diablo 4 release date, Necromancer character class, open-world gameplay, how to play BETA

Fresh off an appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event, Blizzard has revealed even more information about upcoming dungeon-crawler Diablo 4. The awesome looking action game was given a 2023 release date on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC. While an exact date wasn’t confirmed, all games shown during the event are said to be coming in the next 12 months. This means a June launch at the latest.

On the plus side, fans were given a much closer look at Diablo 4 gameplay, which is shaping up nicely.

This includes a preview of the open-world, which contains more than 140 dungeons, as well as a host of random in-game events and boss encounters. Judging by the gameplay (above), players can explore the world on horseback.

Elsewhere, Blizzard showcased the new Strongholds, which can be converted into friendly towns by clearing out enemies.

“Diablo IV’s version of Sanctuary is massive, and every inch is rife with opportunity for adventure,” Blizzard explains.

“Character customisation in the game is richer and more extensive than ever, and players will be able to let their curiosity (and perhaps foolishness) guide them through over 140 dungeons and dozens of side quests in their pursuit of victory over Lilith’s forces . . . and ever-more-powerful gear.

“Mighty world bosses pose added challenge throughout Sanctuary, encouraging players to team up with others they encounter on their journeys to defeat them and reap their treasures.

“And for the first time, players can forever alter the world around them by conquering and converting corrupted Strongholds into friendly outposts.”