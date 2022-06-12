Dolly Parton’s sister Stella hits out over Camilla photo ‘How would Meghan be treated?’

Stella Parton who, like her sister, is a country singer, referred to an appearance by Meghan back in July 2019, when the Duchess of Sussex had joined Prince William and Kate at the King Power Royal Charity Polo match, with her then-two-month-old baby Archie.
The singer said: “Remember how they trashed Meghan for holding Archie like a ‘real mom’ should at the Polo games when Archie was an infant?”
The singer went on to support Prince Harry and Meghan over their decision to become largely independent from the Royal Family.
Ms Parton expressed her admiration for Meghan , who she called “beautiful”, “gorgeous”, “talented” and “brilliant”.
She said: “I don’t blame Harry for manning up and getting his family away from that toxic waste heap.
“Harry committed a Cardinal sin, he married a mixed race, beautiful, American woman.
“Had he chosen a wife like his father did, no one would have had a problem.
“When those kids walked into that church everyone was jealous and treated Harry and his gorgeous, talented, brilliant wife like outcasts.
“I smell jealousy a mile away.”
The couple returned to the UK for the first time together since 2020 last week,.
The Sussexes joined the nation in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Harry and Meghan made headlines with their appearance but kept a low profile.
The couple attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.
