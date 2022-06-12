Dolly Parton’s sister Stella hits out over Camilla photo ‘How would Meghan be treated?’

Stella Parton who, like her sister, is a country singer, referred to an appearance by Meghan back in July 2019, when the Duchess of Sussex had joined Prince William and Kate at the King Power Royal Charity Polo match, with her then-two-month-old baby Archie.

The singer said: “Remember how they trashed Meghan for holding Archie like a ‘real mom’ should at the Polo games when Archie was an infant?”

The singer went on to support Prince Harry and Meghan over their decision to become largely independent from the Royal Family.

Ms Parton expressed her admiration for Meghan , who she called “beautiful”, “gorgeous”, “talented” and “brilliant”.

She said: “I don’t blame Harry for manning up and getting his family away from that toxic waste heap.

