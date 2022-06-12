Dragons Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 66 after long health battle

Dragons Den star Hilary Devey has passed away at the age of 66, her agent has confirmed.

According to The Sun, the fan-favourite star of the hit programme was staying in Morocco, in her holiday house, when she died on Saturday 11 June.

Her representative told the publication: “I can confirm that Hilary sadly died yesterday.

“She had been ill for some time.”

Hilary first joined Dragons Den back in 2011 following the departure of James Caan. But she left the following year after revealing she’d signed an exclusive two-year agreement with Channel 4.

She then joined the panel of ITV’s Loose Women in 2015.







(Image: 2016 Karwai Tang)



