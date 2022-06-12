Driver road rages at elderly couple after they steal her parking space – the response

A woman was furious after an elderly couple pulled into a parking space she was getting ready to drive into. The incident was caught on camera and showed the motorist shouting at the elderly couple as they parked their car.
The footage shows the female motorist waiting for a car to drive off from an occupied parking space.
As soon as the car leaves, the woman slowly pulls up trying to park.
However, before she reaches the available space, a white Hyundai pulls up from the other side occupying the spot.
The incident took place in a busy Sydney multi-story car park last April.
READ MORE: Russia mocked over unveiling of sanction-busting Lada Granta
The news comes after a motorist who parked their white Audi in the middle of Whitby’s market square instantly regretted his decision after locals sprung into action and still opened their shops.
The car was no obstacle for Whitby’s stall owners who set up the market around the vehicle.
On top of having several shops around their vehicle, the driver was also reportedly given three parking tickets.
TeessideLive reported that the car parked up on Thursday night.
And the owner came back on Sunday to collect his vehicle.
One of the local residents whose flat overlooks the market witnessed the whole ordeal.
Don Greenwood admitted that parking in the area is a nightmare, but he has never seen anything like this before.
Mr Greenwood added that there is plenty of adequate signage warning drivers not to park.
He said: “It is clearly marked, there are two big signs.
“Apparently when the owner did return he said he didn’t realise it would cause so much disruption.”
Source link