Driver road rages at elderly couple after they steal her parking space – the response

A woman was furious after an elderly couple pulled into a parking space she was getting ready to drive into. The incident was caught on camera and showed the motorist shouting at the elderly couple as they parked their car.

The footage shows the female motorist waiting for a car to drive off from an occupied parking space.

As soon as the car leaves, the woman slowly pulls up trying to park.

However, before she reaches the available space, a white Hyundai pulls up from the other side occupying the spot.

The incident took place in a busy Sydney multi-story car park last April.

