EC Railroad Museum open for visitors

As fuel prices continue to rise, people are looking closer to home for events and places to visit.

The Elkhorn City Railroad Museum is a destination that is rich in history and genealogy.

Museum manager Larry Lounsberry says a stop at the museum can provide an understanding of the importance the railroad played in the development of Elkhorn City and the role the railroad played in once providing much needed jobs in the area.

“The railroad came into the area in 1905 and on February 8, 1915, a depot was opened in Elkhorn,” Lounsberry said. “Two major railroads connected in Elkhorn, the Clinchfield from the south and the C&O from the north.

“Elkhorn City became an important railroad town with trains coming in several times a day,” Lounsberry said. “These trains transported goods from the north and south and coal and timber from this region.”

Lounsberry said the museum opened in 1991 and remained open until the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to COVID, we had to close but we’re back open now to visitors,” Lounsberry said. “We welcome not only local visitors, but thanks to whitewater rafting, we’ve had visitors from as far away as California and other states and we even had a couple from France to tour the museum.”

Lounsberry said the museum houses more than railroad memorabilia but looks at the role of the timber and coal mining industries as well.

“Timber and coal mining went hand in hand with the railroad in providing much needed jobs to the area,” Lounsberry said. “We have a vast amount of genealogy in the museum, and we share that with the Elkhorn City Public Library as well.”

The museum also features a 1920 caboose that was repainted and repaired.

“We operated with volunteers and on donations,” Lounsberry explained. “We welcome tour groups and school field trips too.”

Lounsberry said the museum, which is part of the Elkhorn City Area Heritage Council, is working with the Pike County Tourism Commission in applying for and hopefully getting grants to help with the upkeep of the museum.

For more information or to book a tour of the Elkhorn City Railroad Museum, you can check out their Facebook page or call, (606) 754-4292.

Currently, the museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.