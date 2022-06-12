Emily Ratajkowski flashes washboard abs in barely there crop top while out in New York

Emily Ratajowski, who celebrated her 31st birthday last week, showed no signs of her youthful figure diminishing as she flaunted her toned body today.

She clutched a bouquet of sunflowers which she had bought in Tribeca, New York, in one hand, while she wowed in a fashionable outfit.

She paired her high waisted yoga trousers and barely there crop top with an open buttoned cardigan in exactly the same shade.

The chic star was later seen pushing her young son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in a pram as she headed to dinner accompanied by friends.

Her son’s birth in March 2021 seems to have barely affected Versace model Emily’s impeccable figure.