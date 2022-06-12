Emma Thompson’s 10 Best Movies, According to Ranker

Emma Thompson is one of Britain’s most successful and esteemed actresses of all time, and with every new movie of hers comes further recognition of her impressive career up to this point. Ahead of her upcoming drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Ranker has put together a collection of the actress’ best movies over the years.

Thompson’s filmography is one that can’t really be pinned down to any specific style or genre, but rather one that represents a wide range of projects with completely different audiences. It’s this diversity that has made her so popular over time, since everybody can find a film of hers that they will enjoy.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 In The Name Of The Father (1993)





In The Name Of The Father is a great thriller starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which tells the story of a young Irish man living in London who finds himself convicted of a crime that he didn’t commit, leaving him to spend the next fifteen years of his life proving his innocence from inside the walls of his cell.

As with all of Day-Lewis’ films, In The Name Of The Father is carried by an absolutely incredible performance from the lead actor as he navigates this complex and intricate character with infinite range. Thompson also shines in her supporting role thanks to the film’s precise screenplay and rich character work.





9 Much Ado About Nothing (1993)





As with many of Kenneth Branagh’s reworkings of the classic Bard’s works, Much Ado About Nothing is cited by many as one of the best Shakespeare adaptations there’s ever been. Emma Thompson stars as Beatrice, one of the play’s lead characters who finds herself tricked into a romance with protagonist Benedick.

As with many of the actors in the film, Much Ado About Nothing gives Emma Thomspon a chance to really prove her range as an actress and showcase the full range of her abilities. She delivers Shakespeare’s complex language perfectly, which makes the film flow in a full and satisfying way.





8 Wit (2001)





Directed by Mike Nichols, Wit tells the story of an English professor named Vivian who finds herself faced with a crushing medical diagnosis. The film is based on Margaret Edson’s one-act play of the same name, and explores the many lessons that Vivian learns throughout her journey.

It’s definitely not an easy film to watch, but for many audiences, it will be a painfully relatable one that explores issues faced by so many people. It maintains its optimistic tone throughout, educating the audience about the true meaning of being and suffering.





7 The Children Act (2018)





Emma Thompson’s character, Fiona, faces a devastating moral dilemma in The Children Act, which explores the many blurred ethics of the British legal system. In the film, Fiona is forced to decide whether or not she should order a life-saving blood transfusion for a young boy, despite his family’s wishes not to do so.

The drama has a lot to say about the autonomy and authenticity of human decisions, exploring just how easily our own minds can be turned against us in the face of a flawed legal system. Many people consider The Children Act to be one of the best legal dramas ever, thanks to its rich thought-provoking story and strong performances.





6 Love Actually (2003)





Despite the extensive ensemble cast of Richard Curtis’ Love Actually, Emma Thomspon still manages to stand out as one of the film’s strongest and most memorable actresses. The film famously follows multiple storylines, exploring the intricate and complex lives of several individuals around the Christmas holidays.

There are many people who will cite Love Actually as the best British Christmas movie ever made, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise to see it so far up this list. Not only does it have a charming and charismatic set of characters, but it also promotes a story of love and friendship – which is exactly what everybody wants to see around this time of year.





5 Howards End (1992)





Emma Thompson stars opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Anthony Hopkins in this hugely underrated romantic drama, which chronicles a complex love triangle that complicates one family’s inheritance – including a large family house called Howards End.

The film is based on E.M. Forster’s novel of the same name, which is widely regarded as one of the best and most iconic romance novels of all time. Thompson, Carter, and Hopkins all manage to embody their characters perfectly, bringing this thrilling story to life in a fresh and exciting way.





4 The Remains Of The Day (1993)





The Remains of the Day is another great romantic drama starring Emma Thompson and Anthony Hopkins, which is based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s original novel. The story chronicles a loyal butler’s growing apprehension towards his master, who reveals himself to be a Nazi sympathizer just before the beginning of the Second World War.

The film is full of rich historical background and social commentary that turns what could easily have been a simple and monotonous story into something thrilling that’s almost impossible to look away from. Hopkins turns in a great performance as Mr. Stevens, proving himself as one of the film’s strongest assets.









3 Saving Mr. Banks (2013)





John Lee Hancock’s Saving Mr. Banks chronicles Walt Disney’s real-life attempts to work alongside P.L. Travels in order to adapt her ‘Mary Poppins’ to the big screen. It’s an incredible true story, and one that manages to sweep the audience along for a thrilling journey thanks to its bold style and eccentric characters.

Walt Disney is widely regarded as one of Tom Hanks’ best characters to date, mostly because of how refreshing and unconventional the role is in comparison to most of the actor’s other work. He plays off Thompson’s character perfectly, giving the two a fun on-screen dynamic that brings the film to life.





2 Nanny McPhee (2005)





Nanny McPhee is probably the film that most people first think of when considering Emma Thompson’s most successful and popular blockbuster films, and it’s for good reason. Not only does she turn in one of her most entertaining performances, but the movie itself is also a great children’s adventure that’s stood the test of time perfectly.

The film is adapted from Christianna Brand’s ‘Nurse Matilda’ children’s books, but it definitely develops its own style and manages to craft a separate identity that keeps it feeling original and new. Thompson is almost unrecognizable in the main role, both in his physicality and her mannerisms.





1 Sense And Sensibility (1995)





When it comes to historical romances, there are very few authors whose works are as acclaimed and beloved as Jane Austen. Sense and Sensibility is an adaptation of one of her most famous works, starring Emma Thomspon, Alan Rickman, and Kate Winslet in the lead roles.

Much like many of Austen’s works, Sense and Sensibility explores the blurred separation of young women’s private and public lives, raising questions of social class and individualism. It’s an extremely dense and rich text, whose sprit Ang Lee manages to capture clearly in his cinematic adaptation.

NEXT: 10 Best Jane Austen Adaptations to See After Emma., Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes



Next

Avengers: Endgame 10 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up The Movie







About The Author