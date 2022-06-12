Emmerdale fans furious as Shadrach Dingle star missing from emotional Soap Award tributes

Shadrach Dingle first appeared on Emmerdale in March 2000 and was a much-loved character in the Dales until his exit in July 2010. Fans of the ITV soap were devastated to hear actor Andy Devine had died in January with news of his death not reported until May. The cast of Emmerdale paid tribute to the actor when the Dingles received the award for Best Family but Andy was missing from the In Memoriam segment.

Andy died aged 79 in Southport Hospital in Merseyside after an accidental fall a coroner confirmed.

Sefton Senior Coroner Julie Goulding said: “He was unable to get up until his carers arrived to assist him which was about an hour later.

“Peter had a significant number of serious underlying clinical co-morbidities and notwithstanding all appropriate care and treatment, Peter’s condition deteriorated culminating in his death.”

Taking to the stage to accept the gong for Best Family, Sam Dingle star James Hooton revealed the cast were unaware he had died until recently.

