Emmerdale theory: Jamie Hope returns as he takes revenge on Samson Dingle

Cathy could do this, knowing her father Bob was unfaithful to her mother, Viv Hope (Deena Payne), with Jamie’s girlfriend at the time, Gennie Walker (Sian Reese-Williams).

It was hard for Jamie to discover a kiss happened at their leaving party, as he and his partner were planning to move to Newquay and begin a new life together.

When he confronted his girlfriend, he realised he had made an error and Bob was simply giving her a kiss on the forehead.

However, given his father and partner had previously had an affair in the past, Jamie couldn’t move on with the more of this.

Therefore, he packed up his bags and move to Cornwall by himself, having only been mentioned a few times since his departure.