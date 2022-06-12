Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla star Paige Sandhu teases return for villain after prison escape

After a jaw-dropping arrest in April, ITV fans were relieved to see Emmerdale’s terrorising serial killer Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) finally behind bars. However, it looks as though, the murderous nurse could soon find her way back to the Dales after the actress hinted at a gripping prison escape.
The month of April saw Meena’s reign of terror finally come to an end after she had caused unrest among the villagers for almost a year.
However, instead of having a remorseful day in court, she relished the attention and was proud of her crimes.
For the murders of Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger), Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) the judge ruled she would be in prison “for the rest of [her] natural life”.
Despite this, viewers could be in for a shocking twist as Meena star Paige Sandhu hinted at the character escaping prison.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk at the Soap Award red carpet, the actress stated: “Emmerdale has managed to escape prisoners before, so it could happen.”
Viewers will recall this was the case with Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) who made an epic exit in 2018 after breaking out of prison and escaping the country on a shipping barge.
Sandhu continued: “And if Meena did come back, I think that she would come back with a vengeance like we’ve never seen before, because she doesn’t like to lose.
“And she has lost big time by going to prison.”
However, she now takes pride in her portrayal: “Now coming out of it, I’m like, ‘I’m so proud. I’m so proud,’ and I did have the time of my life.”
As for a timeline for Meena’s potential return, fans have anticipated she would be back for Emmerdale’s golden anniversary.
The soap will celebrate 50 years on screen in October and viewers can expect a dramatic episode as tense storylines will soon begin to kick off.
In January, Emmerdale boss, Jane Hudson said the episode would contain: “Some really big things that’ll test couples strength and as parents, a lot in store.”
When The Mirror quizzed Sandhu at a possible return during the milestone episode she stated: “I never say never.
“With Emmerdale, everything is up in the air – it’s gonna be the biggest and best year yet. I can’t say much yet, so we’ll see.”
The British Soap Awards returned on Saturday for the first time in two years and Emmerdale was awarded the coveted Best Soap Award.
Sandhu also took home the awards for Leading Performer and Villian of the Year for her stellar act as Meena.
Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode airing on Thursdays.
