Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla star Paige Sandhu teases return for villain after prison escape

After a jaw-dropping arrest in April, ITV fans were relieved to see Emmerdale’s terrorising serial killer Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) finally behind bars. However, it looks as though, the murderous nurse could soon find her way back to the Dales after the actress hinted at a gripping prison escape.

The month of April saw Meena’s reign of terror finally come to an end after she had caused unrest among the villagers for almost a year.

However, instead of having a remorseful day in court, she relished the attention and was proud of her crimes.

For the murders of Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger), Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) the judge ruled she would be in prison “for the rest of [her] natural life”.

Despite this, viewers could be in for a shocking twist as Meena star Paige Sandhu hinted at the character escaping prison.

READ MORE: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk details new project away from BBC series