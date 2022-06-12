Emmerdale’s Rosie Betham leads stars making their way to soap awards 2022

The stars of the soap world are making their way to this year’s British Soap Awards.

After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British Soap Awards is returning for 2022 and will see the UK’s biggest soaps and their casts compete against each other for a variety of awards.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield is returning to host the awards, which sees nominations across Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

On top of categories such as Best British Soap and Best Villain, the winners of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.

This year will also see the awards be made gender-neutral for the first time, which means that awards will include all genders, such as the Best Leading Performer category.







(Image: Instagram)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter .

Ahead of the live awards ceremony on Saturday 11 June, Emmerdale actress Rosie Bentham, who plays Gabby Thomas on the soap, smiled for a photo on a train as she headed towards the awards, which take place at the Hackney Empire in London.

She was joined by her co-star Daisy Campbell, who also appears on Emmerdale as Amelia Spencer, and later posted a close up shot of the make-up they were using to get ready for the big night.

Elsewhere, the young cast of Coronation Street were also on their way to the awards show.

Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan on the soap, posted a photo of herself eating a fruit salad on the train to the awards before panning over to reveal her co-star Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, sitting across from her.







(Image: Instagram)



Tanisha then shared her own photo of co-star Maximus Evans, sitting across from her.

Millie, 17, is nominated for Best Young Performer at the Soap Awards, alongside EastEnder’s Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon), Emmerdale’s Amelia Flanagan and Hollyoaks’ Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello).

The Best Leading Performer category includes Sally Carman (Abi Webster) from Coronation Street, Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) and Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) from EastEnders, and Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) and from Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale.







(Image: Instagram)



Meaning, the ceremony’s infamous Villain of the Year award has nominated Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) of Coronation Street, Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) from Doctors and Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) from EastEnders, as well as Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) from Emmerdale and Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) from Hollyoaks

The public have voted for the Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer and Best Family categories. The winners of the other awards were determined by a judging panel.

The British Soap Awards will air on Saturday 11 June at 8pm on ITV.

For the latest updates on your favourite celebs, sign up to OK!’s daily celebrity newsletter.