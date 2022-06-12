Erik ten Hag schedules Harry Maguire Man Utd talks as star ‘desperate to remain captain’

Ten Hag will get a good look at his new crop of players throughout United’s pre-season tour of Thailand, Australia and Norway. The Red Devils face Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid throughout their warm-up schedule.

He is known to be a hands-on coach and will be chomping at the bit to get one-on-one training with United’s underperforming stars underway. Ten Hag will add new players to his squad this summer, but he is understood to be confident in the potential of his squad and will be aiming to improve the names he has at his disposal, including Maguire.

