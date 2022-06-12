Fishing for Fun and Fortune – Herald Democrat

Bryan County Genealogy Library

Caddo’s most famous fisherman, Jack Lamb, always liked to fish. When he was only a small boy, his sisters would find him teasing perch in the pond at Semple’s cotton gin. He observed anglers fishing in Blue River and caught his first game fish near Armstrong. But when he left Caddo in 1909, at the age of 17 years, he didn’t know that he would become “champion fisherman of the world”.

Fishing has been an essential skill since Biblical times. It not only provides food for the table but is enjoyable and invites competition. In the Indian Territory “fishing parties” spent days or weeks fishing and enjoying each other’s company. Sportsmen from other areas often paid to be taken to the “best fishing holes”. In 1900 Caddo businessmen H. M. Donley, Ira Smith, C. A. Hancock, Green Burch, and Dick Grayson went fishing on McGee Creek. In 1903 Jim Standley, A. B. McCoy, John Beaird, Hubbard Meadows, Cornelius Boland, and D. B. Williams camped on Caddo Creek to fish. Successful fishermen quickly gained a reputation. In April of 1905 a letter written by John Benson to the editor of the Durant paper reported “of our party, T. J. Perkins bears the distinction of landing the largest bass, it weighing 5 ½ lbs.”

One benefit of fishing was sharing the catch. In 1910 over 250 people attended a fish fry hosted by the Durant-Madill Rod and Gun Club. In 1911, fifty-five men, women and children from Bennington camped out on Cherokee land and cooked three hundred pounds of fish.

Fishing wasn’t always a safe sport. While fishing at Caddo in May of 1905, Alva Smith of Denison was maimed for life by dynamite. Smith’s right hand was blown off and his left eye torn out. His was the second “dynamite fishing” accident of the year and there was another one in February of 1906.

A fishing party in 1913 ended in tragedy. Alice Spell (17), Geneva Jones (14) and Annie Halsell (12) drowned in Blue river. They were out in a boat when it capsized. None of them could swim.

Big changes came to Bryan County in 1916 when the State Game Commission ratified a contract with the city of Durant and the town of Caddo to furnish water for a state fish hatchery to be built on Blue River. Several Caddo and Durant citizens planned to buy additional land adjoining the hatchery location for a lake and country club.

A bill passed in 1924 required a fishing license for non-residents ($5 fee) and those fishing with artificial lures ($1.25 fee). The game and fish department reported $110,400 collected for hunting and fishing licenses from May 1, 1924 to April 30, 1925. In 1945 The Oklahoma Game and Fish News (magazine) encouraged citizens to purchase a hunting or fishing license so that, despite the war, wildlife would not be neglected.

Fishermen were warned in 1948 to stop the illegal practice of “drag fishing”. It was a method of putting a heavy weight on a line, tying a number of hooks to it, throwing it into deep water, and dragging the bottom. The objection was that many fish were injured and killed but not retrieved.

Caddo’s famous fisherman, Jack Lamb, gave a fishing demonstration in Durant in 1949. At that time he was a writer for national magazines, the author of numerous books, and had appeared in the movies. He was also recognized by “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” for fishing daily without a miss for 17 years. He once caught 340 bass in a single day. He attributed his success to studying fish, the water, and the weather.

Many aspects of fishing have changed dramatically over the years, but the basic goal is still the same: coax that fish out of the water. Oklahoma has numerous streams, rivers, ponds and 200 man-made lakes where you can do just that.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.