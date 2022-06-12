George, Charlotte and Louis the reason for Cambridges’ move out of ‘confined’ London

Over the summer the royals will reportedly move to the Windsor estate with Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, changing from their prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, to enrol in September at a school near their new home. Prince Louis, 4, who has captured the heart of the nation with his cheeky facial expressions at the Platinum Jubilee will be joining his older siblings.

With Prince William celebrating his 40th birthday later this month, it has been seen as the final move for the family before he will need to take on further duties and eventually the top role.

The Prince has previously joked about his upcoming milestone birthday saying it is “so daunting”.

A close friend told the Sunday Times: “He feels they want to grab that time while they still can” and that following both Charles’ and William’s increased duties with the Queen’s ailing health, the future is rolling steadily towards the future and his family.

A close aide told the Times: “There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness – though he would never say it publicly – because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father and his family being under even more scrutiny.”