George, Charlotte and Louis the reason for Cambridges’ move out of ‘confined’ London

Over the summer the royals will reportedly move to the Windsor estate with Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, changing from their prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, to enrol in September at a school near their new home. Prince Louis, 4, who has captured the heart of the nation with his cheeky facial expressions at the Platinum Jubilee will be joining his older siblings.
With Prince William celebrating his 40th birthday later this month, it has been seen as the final move for the family before he will need to take on further duties and eventually the top role.
The Prince has previously joked about his upcoming milestone birthday saying it is “so daunting”.
A close friend told the Sunday Times: “He feels they want to grab that time while they still can” and that following both Charles’ and William’s increased duties with the Queen’s ailing health, the future is rolling steadily towards the future and his family.
A close aide told the Times: “There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness – though he would never say it publicly – because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father and his family being under even more scrutiny.”
Another friend added: “He knows the future [of the monarchy] rests on his, Catherine’s and his kids’ shoulders, and that’s a lot of pressure.”
It is thought that the Cambridge’s residence in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, will become their permanent home once the children have concluded their education.
Another friend of the Prince said: “They absolutely love it up there – it’s their happy place” and that it would be their home “after the school years”.
The friend said: “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London.
“The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends.
“Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”
It is believed that Kensington Palace will remain the family’s London residence with the press office staying there.
