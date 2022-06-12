Categories
Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Kathryn Mayorga


Georgina Rodríguez has reacted after a US district judge dismissed a rape lawsuit against her partner football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The court threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga, a former model and teacher, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Reacting to it, the Spanish model shared a loved-up photo with a heart emoji in her Insta stories to gush over the footballer.

The 37-year-old Manchester United player has always denied the allegations and maintained that the relationship with Mayorga was completely consensual.

A criminal case based on the rape allegation against the Manchester United forward was dropped in 2019, with a district attorney saying it “cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt” that a sexual assault occurred.

But Mayorga, who waived her right to anonymity, also took up a civil action seeking millions in damages.

She filed a complaint in 2018 alleging she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo, who strongly denied the accusations.

Mayorga said that while she had agreed to a financial settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident — reportedly for $375,000 — her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.



