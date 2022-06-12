‘Gives away signs of ageing!’ Key facial area to target to look younger – ‘Less is more!’





While some want to age gracefully, others look to the beauty industry for the latest ‘magic’ cream, or tweakment that can knock, five, 10 or maybe 20 years off their face. Express.co.uk spoke to Mr Alex Karidis, MD FRCS, a leading authority in the field of cosmetic surgery, about a new procedure – Profhilo – which he has recently introduced to his clinic. The skin expert also spoke about the areas you should target if you want to achieve a “youthful result”.

Mr Karidis revealed what the current cosmestic surgery and beauty procedure trends are. He said: “We are seeing our patients veer towards the more holistic approach when it comes to injectables. “We are using a combination of toxin and filler in smaller amounts but in multiple areas for aesthetic harmony.

“Rather than focusing on isolated areas, there is a lot more emphasis on facial balancing to achieve a more overall youthful result.” For anyone wanting to look younger, the skin expert suggested a few areas to focus on. READ MORE: Face yoga massage to reduce eye wrinkles and de-puff skin

In terms of what Profhilo is and what results can it achieve, Mr Karidis explained: “Profhilo was first launched in the UK in 2016 but only recently introduced to our clinic after we felt confident enough that the treatment would offer something unique to our patients that are experiencing the first signs of skin ageing. “Profhilo works by rebuilding the skin from within, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin. “Its clinically proven to tackle ageing concerns such as dull, tired skin, fine lines and wrinkles, and skin sagging across the face, neck, decolletage and hands.

“Unlike dermal fillers that volumise the area that they are injected in to, Profhilo works as a skin hydrator, dispersing in the top layer of the dermis to produce a more luminous and hydrated glow. “The slow release of hyaluronic acid means that collagen and elastin production is stimulated, reversing fine lines and crepiness and improving skin laxity.

“Profhilo is injected just beneath the skin’s surface in approximately ten injection sites,” he added. “The longevity of results vary but we find patients typically need two to four treatments spaced four weeks apart, and may request a top-up between three to six months. “This also varies depending on the degree of skin ageing.” Mr Karidis works solely from his private clinic which is based in the St John and Elizabeth hospital in St John’s Wood, London. The Karidis clinic was founded in 1997.