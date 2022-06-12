High blood pressure exercise: Four of the best workouts to avoid hypertension symptoms

High blood pressure is a very common condition that affects more than a quarter of all adults in the UK. Some exercises could help to protect against high blood pressure, however. These are the exercises you should add to your workout routine.

High blood pressure, which is also known as hypertension, is a serious medical condition that increases the risk of some deadly complications.

Hypertension puts extra stress on the blood vessels, which are responsible for delivering blood to the body’s vital organs.

People with high blood pressure are more at risk of heart attacks and strokes.

But there are a number of easy lifestyle changes that could help to protect against hypertension.

READ MORE: High blood pressure: The eyesight issue that’s a possible sign