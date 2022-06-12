High cholesterol symptoms: The colourful sign on your face that ‘should raise suspicion’

“Eventually, these may connect and make a complete ring around the cornea.”

Dr Morrison explained that this sign might develop in people with normal cholesterol in older age, however, Arcus senilis “should raise suspicion” of high cholesterol in those under 45.

She added that the ring won’t affect your sight and doesn’t require a specific action apart from lowering your cholesterol.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology adds: “An ophthalmologist can simply look at your eye to diagnose arcus senilis.”