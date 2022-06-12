How #SMGreenMovement fits all (and why #SMGreenFinds is ideal retail therapy)

HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRIPE-VINE: OUR NEW ABNORMAL

Sustainability is one of the most used, misused, and abused words of today. To look “woke,” companies and institutions across various industries will look for something in their operations that will allow them to proudly raise the green flag of sustainabilty. When in fact, a higher level of appreciation of how any company’s Sustainabilty Development Goal is tied up with it’s ESG Agenda (Environment, Social and Governance), should be the measuring stick to ascertain if they have the right to raise said flag. That’s why I fully support it when big business makes the effort to compartmentalize it’s sustainabilty initiatives, and make the message both relatable and practical for their consumers, clientele, and the general public.

Such is the case if you visit a good number of your SM Malls today, as they’re awash with #SMGreenMovement collateral; and SM Retail has joined the effort with their #SMGreenFinds. For now, it’s a highly visible two-pronged approach that’s part of a conglomerate-wide initiative. And in the interest of keeping the message straightforward and direct, they’ve honed in on the “baby steps” we all can take in making ‘green’ a beneficial part of our everyday lives.

With the SM Green Movement, the big idea is that we can all work together towards an improved quality of life for our communities, do our part in protecting our ecosystem, and preserving our natural resources for the current and future generations. All this, through the prioritized SM initiatives of Green Planet, Green Living, and Green Culture.

At the forefront of Green Planet would be SM Prime, and how it’s finding practical sustainable solutions on energy, water, and waste – to advance SM’s decarbonization efforts, to promote resource conservation, and for environmental protection. We see this in both SMDC properties and in the SM Malls: with solar systems used as an renewable energy solution, how water collection goes hand in hand with ‘medicating’ the effects of perennial flooding in particular localities, and how waste can be properly segregated, and even become a source of financial gain for the public – via SM’s Trash to Cash program.

With Green Living, it’s SM Retail leading the charge; providing green options for the mall-goers through SM GreenFinds – products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and/or locally sourced materials or ingredients, and support local communities. SM Retail also plans to empower their MSME partners, with the aim of integrating green practices in their operations. I’ll touch on GreenFinds again further below.

SMIC is responsible for green culture, which has to do with inculcating sustainability in SM’s people culture. It’s about equipping them with sustainability knowledge, promoting green practices at work, and recognizing their “greenovations” through the SM Green Movement Day and Awards.

I hope to write about the Miyawaki Method in the near future, as I hear SM is gung-ho about this scientific way of crafting tiny, fast-growing urban forests. It’s named after Akira Miyawaki, the Japanese botanist who developed it (who just passed away last year), and both Japan and India have enjoyed much success with this small scale, urban afforestation in tight spaces – creating small pockets of healthy “lungs” for the city landscape.

Going back to GreenFinds, the big idea is to make it second nature to prefer products that allow us to advocate green living. For too long now, consumers have regarded sustainability and/or being eco-friendly as elitist, too expensive, or that it doesn’t concern the average shopper and the general public. Far from the truth, SM Retail intends to debunk these long-held notions.

At the SM Stores, curated, sustainable choices over a wide range of product categories will be easier to spot via the GreenFinds special label. Your favorite SM Stores will be using these labels nationwide, and it’s hoped that the shoppers will advocate this, and find it convenient to do so.

At the Specialty Stores, Green Finds is collaborating with these retail brands to highlight local artisans, clean beauty products, green technology, and eco-friendly home tools. With the constantly evolving needs of these Specialty Stores customers, it’s good to ensure they’re aware of the green alternatives of their preferred and regular purchases.

With Father’s Day coming up a week from now, it’s great to know that some 30 percent of Ace Hardware’s SKU’s are now eco-friendly. So if you’re shopping for a Mr. DIY husband or father, keep your eyes peeled for these products. SM Beauty and Watsons are similarly poised to promote their beauty products and retail brands that make sustainability, and being environment-friendly, part of their retail DNA.

SM Retail will also be prioritizing suppliers who are taking steps to employ green practices. By highlighting these suppliers, it’s hopeful that the green options available to SM customers will only increase over time. For this isn’t a one-time, good for this month, promotion. It’s a commitment that SM Retail is making to fully support the SM Group’s Green Movement.

And mind you, SM is not saying they’re the experts on being green. Instead, they’re precisely saying they can’t do it alone, and that they need everyone to get in on the advocacy, to ensure the quality of life of our today and tomorrow steadily improves. If they can help set the tone, raise the bar of the conversation, and make the public understand that any small effort or step is worth its weight in “green gold,” then they’re happy.

Head to the dedicated SM Green Movement website to learn more details; and to join in this effort that’s been created precisely to be inclusive and to make being environmentally-conscious an easy step to take.