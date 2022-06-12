Is Amazon about to break YOUR Kindle? There’s an easy way to upgrade and save





Amazon this summer will be breaking a feature you may find essential on millions of ereaders. In August Amazon will remove the ability to purchase ebooks directly from a number of ageing ereaders such as the second generation Kindle. You still will be able to purchase ebooks on the Amazon website and send it to your Kindle, but if you want the ability to buy a book directly on your device you’ll have to upgrade.

If you fall into this camp though there’s an easy way to get rid of your old Kindle and save on a new one. You may not realise it but Amazon runs a programme where you can trade-in your own device to get money off a new one. Not all Kindles are eligible for this programme, with the oldest model being the third generation Kindle Keyboard. If you do have an eligible ereader you can start the trade-in process online, letting Amazon know a few details about your ereader. Amazon also accepts non-working devices, which is great if you’ve got a broken Kindle lying around and need to upgrade.

You will then be sent a delivery label so you can send your Kindle to Amazon entirely for free. It will take Amazon seven days to verify the condition of your Kindle. Once Amazon agrees to accept your trade-in you’ll be sent a gift card which you can use to get money off a new Kindle. This gift card will be equal to the appraised value of your Kindle. But the good news doesn’t stop there, as you will also get an additional 20 percent discount for a new Kindle.

Besides Kindles, the Amazon trade-in programme also will give you money back when you send across old smartphones and videogame consoles along with Echo and Fire devices. This Amazon trade-in programme is ideal for any Kindle user that will soon lose the ability to purchase ebooks on their device. This change is kicking in on August 17 and will affect devices ranging from the second generation Kindle (international model) to the fifth generation model. Here is the full list of the Kindles that will be losing this crucial feature… Kindle (2nd Gen) International, Kindle DX International, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle (4th Gen), and Kindle (5th Gen)