Jermell Charlo ordered to face Tim Tszyu for undisputed crown

Tim Tszyu will face reigning undisputed super-welterweight champion Jermell Charlo for all four major world titles next, according to WBO president Paco Valcarcel. Tszyu, who has been the WBO’s No 1 ranked contender for more than a year now has finally been called for his mandatory challenge of the WBO belt and will therefor challenge Charlo for his WBC, IBF, and WBA ‘super’ belts as well.

“The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Jr. Middleweight Division is $200,000 (AU$278,552). Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.”

Tszyu is the son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu who held multiple light-welterweight world titles, including the undisputed and lineal championships between 2001 and 2005. Alongside his WBO No 1 ranking, The Australian is ranked No 2 with the WBC and No 3 with the IBF, but not by the WBA.

As a professional, Tszyu remains undefeated at 21-0 with notable victories over Jeff Horn and Dennis Hogan. The fight against Charlo will undoubtedly be the biggest step up in competition for ‘The Soul Taker’ having struggled to face top-level opposition to date.