Kwasi Kwarteng orders ‘urgent review’ into record fuel prices but ‘more action’ is needed

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate the record petrol and diesel prices. The Conservative MP for Spelthorne called for the CMA to conduct an “urgent review” on the fuel market to explore whether the retail fuel market has “adversely affected” consumer interests.

He said: “Drivers should be getting a fair deal for fuel across the UK.

“The British people are rightly frustrated that the £5 billion package does not always appear to have been passed through to forecourt prices.

“Healthy competition between forecourts is key to achieving this, with competition working to keep pressure on prices.”

He finished the letter, to CMA Chief Executive Dr Andrea Coscelli CBE, by asking for the initial report by July 7.

