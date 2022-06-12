Love Island Dani Dyer’s life with LFC ‘transfer target’ boyfriend

Dani Dyer is one of Love Island’s most famous contestants.

The 25-year-old is the eldest daughter of EastEnders’ actor, Danny Dyer, and has appeared alongside her dad in films such as Doghouse and Vendetta. She made her first TV appearance on the show Survival of the Fittest, but shot to stardom as an Islander on the hit dating programme in 2018.

Dani coupled up with Jack Fincham in the Majorcan villa – and the fan favourites were crowned the series four winners. It seemed as though the couple had all the right ingredients to enjoy a long relationship, but Jack confirmed they had split nine months later.

Dani had dated Sammy Kimmence before appearing on Love Island and the two rekindled their romance after she split from Jack. Dani gave birth to a son named Santiago in January, but the couple split after Kimmence was jailed for three-and-a-half years for defrauding two pensioners.

Dani spoke out about the father of her child in October 2021 on the podcast “Sorted with the Dyers”, which she co-hosts with her dad. She said: “You are never really friends with your ex-boyfriend. It’s a little bit different in my situation.

“Obviously, I will always have a relationship with Santi’s dad, it’s very different when you have children. You’re tied together by blood and you’re always going to have a relationship there. But there’s still a line.”

She added: “Why would you want to be friends with an ex? You want to move on with your life. You split up for a reason. I feel like if you’ve split up with someone just leave it.”

Dani has moved on from her ex and is now in a relationship with West Ham footballer, Jarrod Bowen. The winger was in fine form for the Hammers last season and played a key role in David Moyes’ side progression to the Europa League semi-final.

The 25-year-old’s electric performances won admirers on Merseyside as the ECHO reported the Reds were monitoring Bowen ahead of the January transfer window. Liverpool FC did not make an official approach and the Reds’ interest may have cooled now Jurgen Klopp’s side are increasingly hopeful they will win the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Bowen was named a part of the latest England squad and made his debut in the 1 – 0 defeat to Hungary. Dani regularly shares details about her happy home life with Jarrod on Instagram and she opened up about how much she was missing the winger while he was on international duty.

She said: “I miss him so much. This is the longest we have been apart but I’m so proud of him so it makes it easier”.

