Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong’s four-word response to question on ditching Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong could not contain his laughter when pressed on whether he would be trading Barcelona for Manchester United this summer. New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly pushing hard to land the Dutchman, with whom he worked at Ajax, in a big-money deal that could progress over the coming days.

United’s links with De Jong have been known for some time as Ten Hag looks for a star worthy of becoming the centrepiece of his new midfield. Paul Pogba is set to leave Old Trafford, among others, which creates more than enough space for the Dutchman to stamp his authority on the middle of the park.

And with Barcelona still in a tough financial position, it appears as though auctioning off De Jong is a necessary evil for them this summer. With the stars beginning to align, one reporter posed the question on everybody’s minds after the Netherlands drew with Poland on Saturday.

“Are you leaving the Catalan beaches for the cold of Manchester?” he asked, before De Jong burst out laughing, seemingly in the knowledge that the inevitable question was coming, and responded: “I can’t say anything.”

