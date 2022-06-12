Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photo ban ‘bitter pill to swallow’ as move broke tradition





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought their children to the United Kingdom as they joined the Royal Family to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their daughter Lilibet Diana to Her Majesty for the first time since her birth last year but were reportedly prevented from having their photographer take pictures of the pair. Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed the decision was likely hard to accept for the couple as it broke with the tradition even their son Archie was allowed to follow when he was born.

Speaking to Royally US, Mr Andersen said: “We now know that the Queen, well, the men in grey who really handle things, would not permit the Queen’s photograph to be taken with Lilibet. “That spoke volume, it was a really bitter pill for Meghan and Harry to swallow. “You have to remember, Archie was photographed with the Queen, and Prince Philip, and Doria Ragland when he was two days old. “It’s a tradition to be photographed with the monarch when you’re a grandchild or a great-grandchild. But this was a really different feeling.” JUST IN: Prince Charles warned ‘be careful’ – MPs close in on royal over political ‘meddllng’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signalled they would manage the image of their children differently from previous royals with the strategy they adopted when Archie was born. Meghan Markle delivered her first child at the Portland Hospital in London, and the announcement of the birth was shared hours after the baby boy came into the world. Buckingham Palace traditionally announces when labour has started and confirmation of the arrival is provided within minutes. Royal mums have also been pictured with their newborns on the steps of their hospital of choice, a tradition set under Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry. READ MORE: Kate blows a kiss for cheeky Prince Louis after his Jubilee antics

Speculation arose ahead of the Sussexes arrival in the UK about Lilibet being baptised in the presence of the Queen and Prince Charles as did her brother and most of her cousins. But rather than a christening service, Meghan and Harry organised a private party to mark their daughter’s first birthday at their Frogmore Cottage home. The couple returned to the United States as the Royal Family marked the end of the Platinum Jubilee with the People’s Pageant outside Buckingham Palace on June 5.