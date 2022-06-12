Meta to open ‘metaverse academy’ in collaboration with French digital training firm

Meta, which is Facebook’s parent company, will open a ‘metaverse academy’ in collaboration with a French digital training firm.

Aiming to recreate real-life via augmented or virtual reality and take the web from 2D to 3D, the metaverse is being seen as the internet’s next great technological development.

Meta’s vice president for southern Europe Laurent Solly told news agency AFP that in its first year, the metaverse academy will train for free around 100 students in two roles.

According to Frederic Bardeau, co-founder and boss of Simplon, the French firm working with Meta, the teaching method will be in-person and revolve around projects, with a focus on the interactions in the virtual universes as well as on the 3D world.

The metaverse academy will train 20 students per city each year which has multiple locations in cities including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Nice.

Focusing on diversity, the school’s goal will be for 30 percent of the first cohort to be women as per Solly.

With the goal tied to predictions that future job skills demanded by employers will be closely tied with the metaverse, the US technology giant’s new strategic priority in Europe is the creation of 10,000 jobs in the next five years to provide a strong foundation for building the metaverse.

Highlighting the need to develop training schemes now, Meta and Simplon said 80 percent of the careers that will exist in 2030 have not been invented yet.

(With inputs from agencies)

