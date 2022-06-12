Murray vs Berrettini LIVE: Stuttgart final updates as Andy Murray eyes pre-Wimbledon title

Andy Murray

Andy Murray is playing in his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 after toppling Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals.

Round of 32: d. O’Connell 6-4 6-3

Round of 16: d. Bublik 6-3 7-6 (7-4)

Quarter-finals: d. Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

Semi-finals: d. Kyrgios 7-6 (7-5) 6-2

Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini reached his first tour-level final of the season by edging Oscar Otte in a closely-contested clash last time out, winning tiebreaks in both sets.

Round of 16: d. Albot 6-2 4-6 6-3

Quarter-finals: d. Sonego 3-6 6-3 6-4

Semi-finals: d. Otte 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5)