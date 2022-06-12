Netflix and Sanrio Announce Gudetama TV Series

Netflix is teaming up with Sanrio yet again on a new series! While Aggretsuko carries on with its heavy metal breakdowns, the time has come for Gudetama to slip into the spotlight. So if you want to see how the lazy egg fairs on the small screen, your wish will come true shortly!

Over on Twitter, Netflix and Sanrio confirmed plans are in the works for a Gudetama TV series. The show, which will be titled Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, is expected to debut in 2022 at a later date. And as you can see below, its teaser is all sorts of cute.

the world’s favorite lazy egg comes to life in a brand new adventure GUDETAMA: AN EGGCELLENT ADVENTURE — a new Netflix series produced in a hybrid of live-action and CG animation — is coming later in 2022 pic.twitter.com/gZJej12jvJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 12, 2022

The TV show will also be a hybrid project with both CG animation and live-action content. You can see a bit of this in the show’s trailer as it starts off with some live-action eggs. Things swap the animation when Gudetama spills out from their comfy egg shell. And of course, the apathetic yolk is too tired to do anything about their sudden adventure.

If you want to know more about Gudetama, you should know the character was created in 2013 under Sanrio artist Emi Nagashima. Despite placing second in a fan-content, Gudetama has gone on to become one of Sanrio’s most popular characters given its lethargic nature. To date, Gudetama rolled out countless pieces of merchandise to fans’ delight. So if you want to read up on its new Netflix series, you can find the show’s synopsis below:

“Gudetama, a listless egg who has given up on life, knowing that all that awaits it is someone’s plate, is forced out of the fridge by the enthusiastic, overbearing chick Shakipiyo. Together, the odd couple set out on a quest to find their mother.”

What do you think of this new Netflix project? Do you think the service has done right by Sanrio so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.