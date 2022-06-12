Netflix Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 13-19

Netflix has some good news for anime lovers this summer.

On June 18, Netflix will release the much-anticipated adaptation of Spriggan. Based on the popular manga written by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa, Spriggan should have hit the streaming service in 2021 before being rescheduled for this year. The story follows a group of elite secret agents known as Spriggans in the attempt to save humanity from destroying itself with some mysterious and mighty artifacts. The voice cast features Chiaki Kobayashi as Yu Ominae, Youhei Azakami as Jean Jacquemonde, Kenji Hamada as Director Yamamoto, and Mariya Ise as Yoshino Somei, among others.

RELATED: Spriggan Anime Scheduled for 2022 Release, New Trailer & Images Revealed

Next week Netflix will also debut many original series, especially comedies and documentaries. Check out the complete content list here below.

What’s Coming to Netflix | June 13-19

What to Watch on Netflix on June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – NETFLIX FAMILY

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – NETFLIX COMEDY

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

What to Watch on Netflix on June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – NETFLIX COMEDY

Halftime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mole: Season 3-4

What to Watch on Netflix on June 15

Centauro – NETFLIX FILM

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot – NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Parade – NETFLIX FILM

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – NETFLIX SERIES

Maldivas – NETFLIX SERIES

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The War Next-door: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrath of God – NETFLIX FILM

What to Watch on Netflix on June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park – NETFLIX FAMILY

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special – NETFLIX COMEDY

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

What to Watch on Netflix on June 13

The Martha Mitchell Effect – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Spiderhead – NETFLIX FILM

You Don’t Know Me – NETFLIX SERIES

What to Watch on Netflix on June 18

Alchemy of Souls – NETFLIX SERIES

Charmed: Season 4

Spriggan – NETFLIX ANIME

What to Watch on Netflix on June 19

Civil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It (2017)