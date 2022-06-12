Netflix Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 13-19

Netflix has some good news for anime lovers this summer.
On June 18, Netflix will release the much-anticipated adaptation of Spriggan. Based on the popular manga written by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa, Spriggan should have hit the streaming service in 2021 before being rescheduled for this year. The story follows a group of elite secret agents known as Spriggans in the attempt to save humanity from destroying itself with some mysterious and mighty artifacts. The voice cast features Chiaki Kobayashi as Yu Ominae, Youhei Azakami as Jean Jacquemonde, Kenji Hamada as Director Yamamoto, and Mariya Ise as Yoshino Somei, among others.
RELATED: Spriggan Anime Scheduled for 2022 Release, New Trailer & Images Revealed
Next week Netflix will also debut many original series, especially comedies and documentaries. Check out the complete content list here below.
What’s Coming to Netflix | June 13-19
What to Watch on Netflix on June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – NETFLIX FAMILY
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – NETFLIX COMEDY
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
What to Watch on Netflix on June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – NETFLIX COMEDY
Halftime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mole: Season 3-4
What to Watch on Netflix on June 15
Centauro – NETFLIX FILM
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot – NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Parade – NETFLIX FILM
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – NETFLIX SERIES
Maldivas – NETFLIX SERIES
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The War Next-door: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wrath of God – NETFLIX FILM
What to Watch on Netflix on June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park – NETFLIX FAMILY
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Love & Anarchy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special – NETFLIX COMEDY
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
What to Watch on Netflix on June 13
The Martha Mitchell Effect – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Spiderhead – NETFLIX FILM
You Don’t Know Me – NETFLIX SERIES
What to Watch on Netflix on June 18
Alchemy of Souls – NETFLIX SERIES
Charmed: Season 4
Spriggan – NETFLIX ANIME
What to Watch on Netflix on June 19
Civil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It (2017)
Source link