Netflix’s First Kill Raises the Stakes for Representation

“We haven’t seen ourselves enough in this space. We’ve seen ourselves a lot in horror as the first person who gets killed,” she says. “It’s still different to just see a Black lead, and see where they come from.”

Black folks aren’t non-existent in sci-fi and fantasy, but there is still a dearth of representation for BIPOC in genre storytelling aimed at young adults. In contemporary vampire stories like Twilight, The Vampire Diaries, and even more adult fare like The Strain, there are very few characters of color—who are not white-passing–and even fewer who are centered in the story. Bonnie Bennett (Vampire Diaries) may be one of the most fleshed out Black characters in vampire TV, and she was largely mistreated by the white characters surrounding her, and the writing itself. Henderson was excited to see Black folks in the genre space, and hopes to normalize fully developed Black leads.

“Black monster hunters?! Come on, I’m in! Often if you see a white lead, you get to know who they are, who their parents are, what the mythology is, what their origin story is, all of that, but not so much if it’s a Black lead, which is still rare,” Henderson says.

The Burns aren’t the first Black family to fight supernatural threats. They’re preceded by the Hastings from Superstition, a show about a family of Black hunters that aired on SyFy for one season in 2017. The show featured a majority-Black lead cast and writers room, but didn’t reach a large audience. Which leaves room for more storytelling centered around Black families and the supernatural.

“To see a whole Black family be everything that that means; to be loving, be arguing, having the young sister who just wants to be like her big brothers, having a mother and father who love each other,” Henderson says. “Having a Black mother who is kick-ass and is also not about the bullshit with her kids. In a Black household like Mama is it!”

Henderson wanted to bring Blackness into the story in an authentic way. Indeed, First Kill introduces us to a Black family of monster hunters, and they capture so much cultural nuance that’s often missing when shows cast Black talent in front of the camera, but not behind the scenes