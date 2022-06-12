Netflix’s Uncle From Another World Releases Trailer, Poster

Netflix has dropped the first look at what to expect from the new Uncle from Another World anime with a new trailer and poster! Hotondoshindeiru’s original manga series has been a massive hit with Kadokawa’s ComicWalker since it first launched in Japan back in 2018, and it was confirmed last year that a new anime adaptation for it was in the works. While fans might first associate the publisher with Isekai stories, this one takes that usual formula and flips it completely around as it imagines what kind of life could be waiting for the young heroes after their first adventure is over.

Directed by Shigeki Kawai at Atelier Pontdarc, Uncle from Another World stars Takehito Koyasu as the titular uncle, Jun Fukuyama as Takafumi, Mikako Komatsu as Fujimiya, Haruka Tomatsu as Elf, Aoi Yuki as Mabel, Aki Toyosaki as Alicia, Kenichi Suzumura as Edger, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Raiga, and Hisako Kanemoto as Sawae. You can check out the newest trailer and poster for Netflix‘s Uncle from Another World below to get a feel for what the series is like:

Uncle from Another World will be hitting Japan beginning on July 6th, but has yet to set its worldwide release date as of this writing. Netflix teases the new series as such, “Autumn 2017… Hit by a truck when he was 17 years old, Takafumi’s uncle suddenly awakens from a coma that lasted 17 years. When Takafumi visits him in the hospital, he sees his uncle muttering nonsense, declaring that he has returned from another world named ‘GRAN-BAHAMAL.’ …Clearly, his uncle has lost his marbles. Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic.”

The description continues with, “Deciding to use his uncle’s powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together. While living with his uncle, Takafumi learns of his fantastical adventures and his boundless love of SEGA video games. But at times, his uncle’s lonely and cruel experiences fill Takafumi with both joy and sadness. Two men of different generations work hard to be video content creators in this new and exciting otherwordly comedy set in a corner of an apartment complex!”

